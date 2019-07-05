



Two years after the release of the band’s latest album, French minimal electro/coldwave act Lovataraxx (LVTX) has announced that it will be conducting a summer U.S.A. tour. Beginning on July 16 in Oakland, CA, the Pleasure/Ceasure tour will continue until August 19 in Minneapolis, with performances scheduled to take place all across the country. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s websites; this marks Lovataraxx’s second U.S. tour since the 2017 release of Kairos, having recently completed a string of dates in Italy in April and France in May. Kairos was released on May 20, 2017 and is available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp; in addition, Lovataraxx – the duo of Hélène and Julien – is currently at work on the follow-up album to Kairos, with the band projecting a release in November.





Lovataraxx

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)