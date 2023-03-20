



“Touring is not without risks,” states Loreena McKennitt, pointing out the lingering effects of the pandemic as live shows and tours become a more regular occurrence once again. Nevertheless, the acclaimed singer/songwriter and world musician has announced that she and her band will be embarking on tour this Autumn to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of her highly acclaimed fourth album, 1991’s The Visit; focusing on the Northeastern and Midwestern United States, The Visit Revisited Tour: The Next Chapter marks McKennitt’s first U.S. tour in eight years, kicking off on October 11 in Portland, ME, and continuing until November 8 in Minneapolis, MN. Stops on the tour will include New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Chicago, and Washington, DC, with tickets to go on sale this Friday, March 24 at 10:00am local time at each of the performance venues. Joining McKennitt’s band will be her longtime companions cellist Caroline Lavelle, guitarist Brian Hughes, violinist Hugh Marsh, and bassist Dudley Phillips, with the artist commenting that she is “so anxious to get back to the United States,” and that despite the risks, “there are hopeful signs things are improving, and we’ll continue to take precautions as we share the music with our American friends who I have missed very much.” The Visit Revisited Tour: The Next Chapter follows the tour’s first chapter, which took place over 10 performances in eight cities in Eastern Canada this past September and October; prior to the U.S. tour, she is also scheduled for a trio of Ontario festival appearances – Goderich Celtic Roots Festival on August 12, Summerfolk Music and Crafts Festival on August 18, and the Muskoka Music Festival on August 19 – with a full listing of live dates available via Loreena McKennitt’s website. Her most recent album release was the seasonal Under a Winter’s Moon in November of 2022, with 2018’s Lost Souls being McKennitt’s latest album of original material.

