



LORE has broken the silence of more than two years with the release of a new single and music video, which serves as an adoring tribute to the gothic nightclub scene. “Take Me Down Tonight” showcases the artist’s signature blend of dark electronic ambience and trippy grooves, the directness and simplicity of the lyrics matched by the video; directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, the video blends dance and performance with LORE backed by her live band consisting of keyboardist Jeremy Kohnmann and drummer David Wright. The single, available digitally on Bandcamp, features a club mix of “Take Me Down Tonight,” along with instrumental versions, all mixed and mastered by co-producer Chris Egert. The single marks LORE’s first new material since Deadly Sessions live EP, released in January of 2021.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)