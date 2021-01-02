



Dark electro and trip/hop artist LORE has unveiled a new EP, titled Deadly Sessions, which features three live tracks performed by her band as part of the 2020 Stay-In-Fest. Recorded at Heretic Sound in Los Angeles with band members Chris Egert and Vincent Cabagnot, the performance marked the debut of new song “Until the Day I Die (Gothic Wedding Song),” co-written with Egert and described by LORE as a retro Madonna meets The Birthday Massacre dark synthpop track. The EP also features “Flow,” co-written with Mark Blasquez (ex-Death Ride 69), and “The Wait,” co-written with Julian Beeston and originally featured on the soundtrack to SAW IV; with the live sound recorded, mixed, and mastered by Egert, the video footage for all three tracks was shot by “a notable music video director,” all three available to view on YouTube. With these live versions being heavier with more prominent guitar while retaining the electronics, LORE states, “Our band is proud of these performances because we look and sound just as we do in concert – live, raw, and real!” Deadly Sessions is now available to purchase on Bandcamp and all major digital outlets, and marks Lore’s first official release after the My Soul Speaks debut in October 2017.



















Stay-In-Fest 2020 took place on August 29 as a virtual online festival charity event. Supporting Beat Cancer, Cure DM CIC (Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy), and MIND: The Mental Health Charity, LORE was among the many performing acts performing via livestream in their own studios and/or submitting exclusive recordings; among the other acts were London After Midnight, The Cassandra Complex, IAMX, Klack, Cervello Elettronico, Attrition, and Mr. Kitty, along with DJ sets by Matt Hart, Inertia’s DJ Reza & Nikita, Gillywoo, and more.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)