



There seems to be no stopping the electrosexual sensation that is Lords of Acid as the band now continues a rigorous touring schedule, this time with the Make Acid Great Again tour. The tour follows on the heels of the band’s tour earlier this year in support of the Pretty In Kink album, beginning on March 13, 2020 in Los Angeles and taking the band throughout the U.S. before concluding in San Francisco on April 15, with ticket and V.I.P. packages to be available via SoundRink on December 2. Founder and lead programmer/keyboardist Praga Khan will be performing double duty on the tour as he will also be presenting a set of his solo material; as well, joining Lords of Acid and Praga Khan on the Make Acid Great Again tour will be fellow electro-pop acts MXMS and Aesthetic Perfection. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the bands’ websites.





Lords of Acid

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Praga Khan

Website, Facebook, Twitter

MXMS

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Aesthetic Perfection

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)