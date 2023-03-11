



Hot on the heels of the band’s eighth studio album, Lord of the Lost will be representing Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with the title track, “Blood & Glitter.” After competing in the German preliminary shows, the group had was allowed to compete in the contest, having earned 189 points consisting of 146 points from fans and viewers, as well as 43 points from the international juries. The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will consist of two semi-finals on May 9 and May 11, followed by the finals on May 13, the event taking place at the Liverpool Arena in the U.K.; the contest was originally to be held in Ukraine, but has been moved to Liverpool due to security concerns stemming from the Russian invasion.

Released on December 30, 2022 via Napalm Records, Blood & Glitter went on to become Lord of the Lost’s first-ever #1 debut on the Official German Album Charts at the beginning of 2023. Aurally drawing on the new wave and pop sounds of the ’80s, presented in the band’s own dark metal fusion, the album was produced and recorded at Chameleon Studios in Hamburg and Sonic Pump Studios in Helsinki; as well, the visuals reference the work of music photographer Mick Rock, who is known as the quintessential glam rock photographer of the ’70s, having photographed the likes of David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Queen.







Additionally, the band has completed a sold-out club tour throughout Germany, with Blood & Glitter tour and festival dates throughout 2023. Furthermore, Lord of the Lost will once again be supporting Iron Maiden on the upcoming The Future Past Tour of Europe. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website.





Christian Leu (leuchristian)