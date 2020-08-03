



German industrial/metal and dark rock act Lord of the Lost has revealed a new music video in which the band covers John Cage’s renowned experimental piece “4’33”” (“four minutes, thirty-three seconds” or simply “four-thirty-three”). Touching on the significance of musical genres – “Not only talking about rock or metal, but also about modern classical music or jazz” – to be part of a rebellion against the establishment, as well as the diminished attention span of people in the age of social media, Lord of the Lost explains the idea to record “4’33”” originated as a joke that gradually took on greater import; they go on to clarify, “silence is as much a part of music as notes or sounds of any kind. What happens if you extend the silence to the conceivable maximum? Is it still music? And if not, why? What provides us with the right to judge? When you have a look at the past, most of those appearances once being declared as ‘noise’ are now a solid part of our culture.” The band also refers to the track as “a memotiral to the oppressively loud silence surrounding us, all our fellow musicians, and billions of music fans around the world” as we continue to endure the COVID-19 pandemic.







“4’33”” is a featured track on the upcoming Swan Songs III album, marking the third entry in the series in which Lord of the Lost collaborates with a classical ensemble. Due for release on August 7 via Napalm Records, the album will be available in multiple CD, digital, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available via the Napalm Records webstore; with the series having begun as “a musical infidelity,” the band has continued to expand the parameters of its dark rock and industrial/metal sound with the group saying that this album “has a musical depth that even surprises ourselves with a certain distance to its finishing. It is by no means the last part of a trilogy, but so far our personal highlight of Lord of the Lost’s classical career.”

Cage composed “4’33”” as a three-movement piece with the score instructing the performers to not play their instruments during its entire duration; as such, the sounds of the environment make up the audio, and although often perceived as “silence,” the composition was exemplary of Cage’s assertion that any and all sound could constitute music. The piece has been performed and reinterpreted by symphony orchestras and musical artists around the world, with Mute Records having issued a compilation devoted to “4’33”” in May 2019, featuring over 50 current and alumni label artists – among them, Depeche Mode, Laibach, Cabaret Voltaire, Einstürzende Neubauten, Goldfrapp, and more. EBM and futurepop act Covenant also included a rendition, titled “You Can Make Your Own Music,” as the closing track of the acclaimed United States of Mind record in 2000.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)