



German dark rockers Lord of the Lost are but one of the many bands taking advantage of the current situation, utilizing online tools and other technologies to create lockdown versions of their music. For their second of these lockdown challenges, the band has released a rendition of “Loreley,” with the band encouraging listeners around the world to “Scream for me (at home)” for a dose of “Stadium rock in a nutshell.” The video follows the release of “Kill It with Fire” on April 18, with both showcasing the lo-fi measures the band has taken to create these versions, using iPhones to record vocals and video; Chris Harms on lead vocals and guitar, along with guitarist Pi and bassist Class Grenayde on backup vocals, while drummer Niklas Kahl keeps the beat, and keyboardist Gared Dirge adds his flourishes of symphonic synths and classical piano. Additionally, the band encourages listeners to cast their votes for which song Lord of the Lost should perform for the next lockdown video; other bands that have taken on similar lockdown challenges include Hollywood industrial/alt. metal act Society 1, the Red Rocker Sammy Hagar and his band The Circle, and even punk/rock queen Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.







Lord of the Lost released its latest album of new material, Thornstar, in 2018 via Napalm Records, followed by the Confession (Live at Christuskirche) live DVD. The band then celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2019 with the Till Death Us Do Part collection of the band’s most popular songs, along with a bevy of remixes and alternate versions, released on Out of Line Music. The group was to perform as KMFDM’s support act on the 2017 Hell Yeah Tour, but was denied entry by U.S. authorities; prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lord of the Lost had established itself as one of the most prolific live acts in Europe, the U.K., and Asia.





Lord of the Lost

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)