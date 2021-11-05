



Known for high concept and elaborate music videos, German dark rockers Lord of the Lost present what is perhaps the band’s most ambitious production; in the Trve Western Version of “Viva Vendetta,” the Hamburg quintet takes audiences to the old west with a rendition of the track inspired by the inimitable scores of Ennio Morricone, the visuals drawing on the tropes of the genre with great attention to detail – from classics like The Searchers and Shane to the grittier spaghetti westerns of The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly and Death Rides a Horse to modern takes like the Red Dead Redemption video games. Lord of the Lost founder and vocalist Chris Harms comments that the video is a response to the various criticisms the band has received over the years; “We love to dance between the chairs, and will never voluntarily sit in just one of them,” he states, “During an extremely entertaining discussion about the dusty meaning of ‘trueness,’ we realized that there is nothing ‘truer’ for a western video than an authentic-sounding western soundtrack variant of the song.”







The Trve Western Version of “Viva Vendetta” was directed and edited by Matteo vDiva Fabbiani and Chiara Cerami for VDPictures. The original version of the track appears on Lord of the Lost’s Judas, released on July 2 via Napalm Records; an expansive double album with themes revolving around challenging the traditional views of the Biblical figure as a symbol of betrayal, Judas is available now via Bandcamp and the Napalm Records webstore. The album reached the #2 spot in the German album charts, making it Lord of the Lost’s most successful release to date, with the “Viva Vendetta” Trve Western Version signaling the release of The Sacrament of Judas BluRay/DVD/CD set. due out on December 10; pre-orders are available now.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)