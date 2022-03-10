



German industrial/metal and dark rock act Lord of the Lost has neverbeen known throughout its tenure to mince words with regard to their position on social issues, consistently expressing solidarity for the oppressed and disadvantaged. Now, Chris Harms and his band mates call for peace as a direct response to the war in Ukraine with the release of “Not My Enemy,” eschewing their usual large-scale production in favor of a more intimate recording, the video created using selfie cams. The band comments, “We produced and released it as soon as possible in the hopes that it would touch and make people think,” the lyrics a poignant cry against the cycles of hatred that begin from simple misunderstandings. Calling the conflict a war of authorities in which civilians of all backgrounds suffer, the band explains, “No human being chooses before birth within which borders they will be born. No border, which is held, moved, or broken by the bloodhounds of the autocrats of this world is worth that sisters and brothers, mothers and fathers hate each other and that innocent children are born and raised into these paradigms and ideologies.”







“Not My Enemy” was released on March 9 via Napalm Records, marking the band’s first release of new material since the 2021 Judas album. Lord of the Lost will be donating all profits from the single to the refugees of the war, with more links and information coming soon.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)