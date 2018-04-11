Lord of the Lost announces new album and European tour





German dark/rock act Lord of the Lost, having signed to international metal label Napalm Records last year and releasing the Swan Songs II collection in October, has now announced its sixth full-length album, titled Thornstar. With a release date of August 3, Thornstar will be a concept album following a story of a doomed civilization, with vocalist/founder Chris Harms remarking that “the concept demands a lot of responsibility. And the final result overtook us completely.” Not unlike the previous record, 2016’s highly acclaimed Empyrean, the music will feature a mesh of industrial, dark rock, and modern metal elements to pursue a deep and emotional storyline, with the album appearing in a single CD standard and a two-CD deluxe edition; Thornstar is now available for pre-order via the Napalm Records website. In addition, Lord of the Lost will be embarking on a European tour, beginning in Frankfurt on October 10 and continuing until November 25 in Bristol, U.K.; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)