



The release of Blood & Glitter in the last days of 2022 has yielded some considerable fortunes for Lord of the Lost – besides the album being the German dark rock and industrial/metal act’s first #1 debut on the Official German Album Charts and the band being announced as European support for legendary heavy metal act Iron Maiden for a second time, Lord of the Lost was selected to represent Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with the album’s title track, “Blood & Glitter.” According to the band, “With all the hustle that’s going on around the band and us as individuals in particular, it felt important to take a step back,” which Lord of the Lost does with the poignant video for “Forever Lost.” Directed by “The Ugly Truth” and edited by Max Mustermann utilizing news reports from around the world, the video is intended to reflect the current state of the world, with the specter of impending doom looming over us all; “The video we had planned originally was a completely different one,” the band further comments, “but we’ve changed our minds, to put the focus on the things that really matter.”







Furthermore, the band revealed last month the video for the winning performance of “Blood & Glitter” from the German Eurovision Song Contest preliminaries, which earned 189 points consisting of 146 points from fans and viewers, as well as 43 points from the international juries. The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will consist of two semi-finals on May 9 and May 11, followed by the finals on May 13, the event taking place at the Liverpool Arena in the U.K.; the contest was originally to be held in Ukraine, but has been moved to Liverpool due to security concerns stemming from the Russian invasion. Lord of the Lost has expressed gratitude to all involved in the performance, placing a special emphasis on “the best fans in the world: YOU!”







Blood & Glitter was released on December 30, 2022 via Napalm Records, available digitally via Bandcamp, and in standard and deluxe mediabook CD editions and double vinyl from the Napalm Records webstore. A full listing of Lord of the Lost tour dates and ticket links can be found here.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)