Long out-of-print C-Tec albums now remastered and reissued in special deluxe collection





Long heralded as one of the great collaborations in the underground industrial and experimental electronic music scene of the ’90s, C-Tec’s two long out-of-print albums are finally being reissued in a special deluxe package via Armalyte Industries. Combining 1998’s Darker and 2000’s Cut, this deluxe reissue includes two previously unreleased bonus tracks, all remastered at Epic Audio Media by Jules Seifert under the supervision of C-Tec’s Marc Heal and Jean-Luc De Meyer. Various pre-order bundles are now available via the Armalyte Industries website, running through to September 30, after which time, they will no longer be available.

Furthermore is embarking on a tour of North America, which includes appearances in all three cities of this year’s ColdWaves. Beginning on September 13 in Toronto, Ontario and continuing until September 30 in Seattle, WA, the tour of ColdWaves satellite shows will see the eminent collective sharing the stage with fellow legendary industrial acts like Chemlab, ohGr, Lead into Gold, Meat Beat Manifesto, H3llb3nt, Die Krupps, Front Line Assembly, and more!

C-Tec features Front 242’s Jean-Luc De Meyer, Cubanate’s Marc Heal, and Ged Denton of Crisis N.T.I., Der Prosector, and Scere.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)