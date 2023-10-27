



It’s been a full decade since the duo of Justin Chancellor and Peter Mohamed first unleashed their collective powers under the banner of MTVoid, but now, the duo has reunited for the release of Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1. Writing and performing as a call-and-response to each other’s skills, the band had been largely dormant until the onset of the pandemic, with the lockdowns providing Chancellor and Mohamed the opportunity reconnect remotely; “I was thinking about the old system versus the new system and suffering individuals versus states,” Mohamed explains, his lyrical approach taking inspiration from the nonlinear cut-up techniques of William S. Burroughs, “When the words collide naturally, a new structure is formed. That’s the vibe of the album.” Similarly, Chancellor performed guitar as well as his signature bass, as well as the spoken word of “Magmaficent,” with producer Andy Morin (Death Grips) providing a drums and synths to solidify the album’s post-modern sensibilities; “technology is grabbing and shaping humanity,” Mohamed continues, “We sell our souls to this whole system that is devouring their beauty. The album circles around the idea of not letting them do this and maintaining individual freedom.” Chancellor adds that the record was created “with complete sincerity” and from the heart, resulting in something both uncomfortable and beautiful, without specificity.







Spearheaded by the “Scanner Void” and “MaBeLu” singles, Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1 also features contributions from vocalist Isabel Munoz-Newsome (PUMAROSA) and drummer Aric Improta (Night Verses, ex-The FEVER 333). Following up on 2013’s Nothing’s Matter, the album is due to arrive on November 10 via Lobal Orning in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available now via the label’s webstore. Chancellor is best known as the bassist for TOOL, while the Poland-based Mohamed has performed in groups like Sweet Noise, My Riot, and Dzieci Ulicy. In January of 2022, MTVoid collaborated with acclaimed sculptor Vahan Bego for a limited edition NFT of music and artwork, titled “Infossilized.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)