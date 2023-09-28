



Justin Pearson has been a polarizing, provocative, and prolific figure in the San Diego hardcore scene for three decades. September 22 saw the long-awaited release of Don’t Fall In Love with Yourself, a documentary exploring Pearson’s life and creations directed by Jon Nix; funded via Kickstarter, the feature was released Video on Demand through TurnStyle Films and is now available for rental or purchase on Vimeo and VHX, with a region-free Blu-ray edition released through Vinegar Syndrome and ETR Media. The documentary features interviews with band mates and fellow rabble rousers like Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Dead Cross, Satanic Planet), Eric Paul (Mr. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Arab On Radar), Gabe Serbian (The Locust, Retox), Molly Neuman (Lookout! Records, Bratmobile), and more, along with never-before-seen footage sourced from numerous VHS and mini-DV tapes recorded over the past 30 years. The Blu-ray edition includes limited edition artwork designed by Steak MTN, director’s commentary, and live footage of Pearson’s The Locust. The founder of outsider label Three One G Records, Pearson has also released music with such groups as Swing Kids, The Crimson Curse, Som Girls, Head Wound City, Dead Cross, Planet B, Satanic Planet, and Dead Club; he has also authored three books, acted in films by Asia Argento and Joe Cardamone, and has helmed the Cult and Culture podcast since 2015.





Justin Pearson

Facebook, Instagram

Three One G Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

TurnStyle Films

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Don’t Fall In Love with Yourself Kickstarter Campaign



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)