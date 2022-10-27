



October 14 saw the release of Oddities Too, the latest offering from longstanding goth and dark rock act London After Midnight. The collection acts as a continuation and reissue of the band’s 1998 Oddities album, completely remixed from the original multi-track master tapes, and compounded by an assortment of other “oddities” from throughout LAM’s recording history; among them are covers of David Bowie’s “Scary Monsters,” Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff,” and “Sally’s Song” from Danny Elfman’s score for The Nightmare Before Christmas. The album also features a reimagined version of “This Paradise” from the band’s 1992 album Selected Scenes From the End of the World, titled “This Paradise Lost,” and revisions of “Shatter” from the 1995 Kiss EP. Available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, Oddities Too is available via Darkride Records on Bandcamp.





London After Midnight

Darkride Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)