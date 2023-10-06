



From the Berlin underground comes Lolita Terrorist Sounds with the announcement of a new studio album, titled St. Lola. Produced and recorded by founder Maurizio Vitale, the album presents the band’s avant-garde brand of experimental rock and industrial-tinged post-punk, drawing inspiration from the cut-up techniques of William Burroughs, as well as Vitale’s past collaborations with members of Einstürzende Neubauten, Iggy Pop, Thåström, PJ Harvey, and Swans; themes on St. Lola range from LGBTQ+ liberation and empowerment on “Shaved Girl” to “Red Carpet” and “Curse” drawing on classic works of literature and mythology, with the “Mind the Gap” single and music video to accompany the album’s October 20 release. Stating that the goal was to capture a sense of spontaneity and the history of the locale, Vitale explains, “I used a limited amount of old microphones and analog gear to capture and preserve the instinctive roughness of the music,” recording the album at the Titanium Sound Factory Studio – a haunted building in former East Berlin, originally used by secret services during the Cold War era before the Wall came down. Adding to the mystique are performances by lap-steel guitarist Kristof Hahn (Swans, Pere Ubu) and Bob Rutman (†), with mixing duties carried out by Thomas Stern ((Nick Cave, Einstürzende Neubauten, Swans, Crime and the City Solution). St. Lola is available to pre-order now in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp.









Lolita Terrorist Sounds

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)