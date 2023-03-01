



Lockjaw has at last returned with the reveal of a new music video for “Annihilove,” the title track from the Midwest industrial/goth band’s forthcoming EP. Wrought with the hard hell rocking swagger that has brought the band acclaim in the underground scene since 1998, the song sees founder and front man Medavon DeRaj’e citing the likes of Aesthetic Perfection and Julien-K as inspiration for the song’s beats and melodic hooks. As the first new material from Lockjaw since the 2021 Somewhere in a Dream and Reverent EPs, the song presents the new lineup of DeRaj’e, lead guitarist Scotty Damned, Jake Steffes on bass, and drummer KW Mart, the video seeing them performing in their incendiary glory to give audiences a brief glimpse into what’s in store; filmed by Evie McNeill and edited by Scotty Damned, “Annihilove” also features Christine Berg in the starring role. “Annihilove” was mixed by Eric LaBrosse at Cherry Pit Studios, and mastered by Ted Jensen of Sterling Sound. The Annihilove EP is due for release on April 7 via Dark Drug Records.





Lockjaw

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)