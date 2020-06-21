



Welsh ambient artist Llyn Y Cwn – a.k.a. Benjamin Ian Powell – has announced the release of a new album, titled Dinorwic. The bleakly poetic soundscape is composed of recordings at the defunct Dinorwic slate quarry on the western slope of Elidir Fawr in Snowdonia, North Wales; the quarry spans 700 acres up to a height of 600 meters, with a hydroelectric power station built underground inside the mountain, juxtaposing an abandoned industrial landscape as it is reclaimed by the surrounding nature. Each track is named after an area of the quarry, winding deeper through the industrial ruins and cavernous galleries. Mastered by Martin Bowes at The Cage Studios and due for release on July 10 via Cold Spring, the accompanying six-panel CD digipak features the artist’s own photography of the site.





Llyn Y Cwn

Cold Spring

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)