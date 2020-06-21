Jun 2020 21

Llyn Y Cwn announces new dark ambient album comprised of field recordings of Dinorwic slate quarry0

Posted In News

News Banner
 
Welsh ambient artist Llyn Y Cwn – a.k.a. Benjamin Ian Powell – has announced the release of a new album, titled Dinorwic. The bleakly poetic soundscape is composed of recordings at the defunct Dinorwic slate quarry on the western slope of Elidir Fawr in Snowdonia, North Wales; the quarry spans 700 acres up to a height of 600 meters, with a hydroelectric power station built underground inside the mountain, juxtaposing an abandoned industrial landscape as it is reclaimed by the surrounding nature. Each track is named after an area of the quarry, winding deeper through the industrial ruins and cavernous galleries. Mastered by Martin Bowes at The Cage Studios and due for release on July 10 via Cold Spring, the accompanying six-panel CD digipak features the artist’s own photography of the site.
 

 

Llyn Y Cwn
Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp
Cold Spring
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
 
Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!