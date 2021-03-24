



After the release of her Cold Moon EP in November 2020, Israeli darkwave artist Liya has unveiled the music video for the song “Kill the Beast.” Shot and directed by Nero P in central Israel, the song and the video tackle themes of depression and its debilitating effects on human relationships; Liya explains it to be about “someone who is not dealing with it and hurting himself and me, because we were together,” going on to call depression itself to be the titular beast that must be overcome and killed. Produced by Liya Trebitch and Vinnie Saletto, “Kill the Beast” is the third of the Cold Moon EP’s three tracks, which is available to stream and purchase via Bandcamp; the EP followed the December 2018 release of her Listen EP, released via Blind Mice Productions, with Liya currently working on new material.









Liya

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)