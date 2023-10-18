



Little Miss Nasty releases first single from 2024 debut, announces NYC residency, and North American tour

What started as a erotic burlesque dance troupe is now a fully fledged musical group as Little Miss Nasty has revealed a new music video from an upcoming debut album. Produced and mixed by Marc Jordan and mastered by Howie Weinberg, “Bad Girls Romance” presents a darkly atmospheric electro track with vocals by Ellena Takos, Sa Tiva, and LMN leader singer/songerwriter Gina Katon, who describes the track as “kind of like the dream state and head space of female desire, sex, and fantasy.” Having also directed and edited the video for “Bad Girls Romance,” Katon goes on to call the track an unapologetic celebration of women’s sexuality, as she is joined by Takos, and LMN performers Kayla Brenda, Lana Kai Fox, and Anna Mischio, shot by Emmanuel Ramos. The “Bad Girls Romance” single will be available across all digital music platforms on October 20.







As stated, Little Miss Nasty began primarily as a live spectacle showcasing erotic dance routines set to industrial and metal hits, serving as a support act for the likes of Lords of Acid, Genitortureres, Orgy, and headlining their own tours; it has since expanded into a retail clothing line, a “Las Vegas” production, recording act, and even a cartoon, with Katon saying, “Little Miss Nasty is a brand, a lifestyle, a movement.” Katon and Jordan also collaborate in Gina and the Eastern Block. “Bad Girls Romance” follows up on past videos for “Hungry,” “Me and You,” and “Little Miss Nasty,” the new song acting as the first official single from the Weapon of Choice debut album, due to arrive in January 2024. From October 19 to November 19, the group will be embarking on the Bad Girls Romance Tour, performing in San Diego, El Paso, Dallas, Orlando, New Orleans, Austin, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and more; a full listing of tour dates and ticket and VIP links are available via the Little Miss Nasty website.







In addition, LMN has announced a residency show at the Edition Hotel’s Paradise Club in Times Square, New York City, which debuts on January 26. “There’s something about the energy being right in the thick of it in Manhattan that is just so epic,” Katon states, “Plus we will be able to reach a much bigger and broader audience in Times Square and that will give us the ability to spread the message of LMN much more rapidly.” With LMN’s embrace of female sexuality and empowerment, she expresses her virulance toward recent Supreme Court rulings regarding women’s rights, saying defiantly, “It’s a new fucking day and we don’t fuck with you. My body is powerful, it’s my weapon on choice. Choke on my dick.”

