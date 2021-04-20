



Having built up a formidable reputation for provocative burlesque and erotic visual presentation, the erotic dance troupe Little Miss Nasty has expanded into the realm of recording artists with the release of the “Hungry” single on Friday, April 16. Produced by Marc Jordan (16volt, Dead Animal Assembly Plant, Slash), the song features vocals by Sophia Aguiar and Gina Katon, with backup vocals provided by Dina Auneau and Talitha Thurston; of Little Miss Nasty, Katon comments that the group is not confined to a single genre, with “Hungry” celebrating that diversity with a song that “people can dance to, head bang to, and get nasty to.” The accompanying music video follows suit with imagery that is as sexually charged as it is energetic, carrying a disclaimer that it may affect those with epilepsy or other photosensitivities. “Hungry” is now available via most major digital outlets, with further singles to appear as the year progresses.







A support act for the likes of Lords of Acid, Genitorturers, Orgy, In This Moment, Motionless in White, as well as headlining six of their own North American tours, Little Miss Nasty had built a strong global presence with performance art and as a retail clothing brand; the group has also held residencies in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Long Beach. Jordan and Katon also collaborate in Gina and the Eastern Block, the band’s most recent single being “The Insanity,” released in March.





