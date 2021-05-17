



Among the numerous festivals and tours to be cancelled or postponed in 2020 was ColdWaves, one of the most prominent charity events in the industrial scene. Standing as a beacon of hope and perseverance since its inception as a memorial event to fallen Chicago musician Jamie Duffy, and with hopes that the global pandemic is nearing its end with vaccinations taking effect, the need for social interaction and the communal spirit of the musical underground is stronger than ever. After hosting several livestream events in late 2020, details for Chicago’s ColdWaves IX have now been announced, beginning with a Kick-Off Party on Thursday, September 23, and the main event taking place at Metro and Smart Bar over the weekend from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26; a closing party will take place at the next door GMan Tavern.

As always, ColdWaves showcases the past, present, and future of the industrial and underground electro scene with a bevy of up-and-comers taking the stage alongside longstanding legacy acts, all presenting the variety and diversity of this music that stands apart from the norms of the mainstream. This year’s lineup includes as the headliners Clipping., Front 242, and Stabbing Westward, the latter two bands being alumni of past ColdWaves events; other past performers returning for 2021 are the post-punk stylings of ACTORS, Wingtips, and Bootblacks, along with the classic industrial and experimental electro of Acucrack, Youth Code, Blixaboy, and Chris Connelly with Paul Barker. Among this year’s newcomers are the industrialized hip-hop of Dälek, the trippy darkwave of Pixel Grip, Korine, and Choke Chain, and more; a full listing of this year’s performing acts can be found on the ColdWaves website, with the individual single-day lineups to be announced on Friday, May 21.

All-Event Passes are on sale now, with single-day general admission tickets to go on sale Monday, May 24. Co-sponsors for this year’s event once again include Schecter Guitars, Superluminal Productions, Riveting Music , Half Acre Beer Company, Electronic Saviors, WaxTrax! Records, and with proceeds going toward Darkest Before Dawn, a Chicago and Los Angeles based non-profit organization devoted to suicide prevention in the nightlife restaurant and music industry.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)