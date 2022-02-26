



To call ColdWaves a festival would perhaps be a misnomer given the circumstances surrounding its foundation; it would perhaps be more appropriate to designate it a family gathering – the family that is the underground music scene, a congregation of artists and fans coming together to celebrate the mutual love for the machine-driven styles of industrial, post-punk, EBM, and all points in between, dedicated to the cause of suicide prevention and providing a hopeful light for those struggling in their darkest times. With 2022 marking the tenth anniversary, ColdWaves X announced in January that events were scheduled to take place in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles; now, with tickets for all events scheduled to go on sale on Friday, March 4, the roster of participating bands and artists has been announced.

It is only fitting that ColdWaves X should be headlined by two of the founding fathers of EBM – Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb, along with such genre luminaries as Portion Control and Covenant. From grating and distorted electro/rock to darker post-punk atmospheres to floor-pounding techno rhythms, new faces and old favorites, the lineup for this year also includes such diverse talents as The Cocks, Cyanotic, Rein, Light Asylum, Spike Hellis, ACTORS, Leathers, Drab Majesty, Liebknecht, Caustic, Haex, Ghostfeeder, Empathy Test, KITE, Kontravoid, New Canyons, Haloblack, The KVB, The Foreign Resort, Orphx, Rare DM, Hapax, and Plack Blague, with DJ sets by 242’s Richard 23 and Patrick Codenys, Andi Harriman, Shannon Funchess, and Baby Magick. The Chicago event will take place over four days, Thursday, 09/22-Sunday, 09/25, with New York City happening from Thursday, 09/15-Friday, 09/16, and Los Angeles from Thursday, 09/29-Friday, 09/30; a full schedule of performances and sets will appear on March 1, with ticket info appearing on the ColdWaves website.

ReGen Magazine will soon be posting photo galleries of the 2019 and 2021 events… stay tuned!

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)