



In the months leading up to the Sick New World Festival, many were dubious as to if its purportedly assorted lineup of esteemed alternative acts was for real, even as the event had sold out well in advance… and then the day came on Saturday, May 13. Now, a new installment of Sick New World has been announced, once again taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with a wide array of dark alternative, metal, post-punk, and industrial/rock acts. Headlined by the nü-metal mainstream of Slipknot and once again System of a Down, this year will see the event hosting the likes of Danny Elfman, Swans, Slowdive, 3TEETH, VNV Nation, Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, Lords of Acid, Combichrist, She Past Away, Better Lovers, with Front Line Assembly and Killing Joke returning to the fold; others on the bill this year include Static-X, Fear Factory, DOPE, Wednesday 13, A Perfect Circle, Kittie, Skindred, Lamb of God, BabyMetal, Powerman 5000, and many more. A full listing of performing acts and additional info can be found on the Sick New World Fest website, with pre-sale tickets to be available at 10:00am PST on Friday, October 13.





