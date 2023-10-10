



Among the many festivals on the rise for the goth/industrial and dark alternative scenes is Dark Force Fest, presented by VampireFreaks . Scheduled to take place on the weekend of April 19-21, 2024, this marks the festival’s second installment, with bands and DJs announced over the past several months; among the 30+ bands will be Stabbing Westward, Nitzer Ebb, Rabbit Junk, Gothminister, Priest, Vision Video, Then Comes Silence, Ayria, System Syn, Creux Lies, Dawn of Ashes, FGFC820, KANGA, MOЯIS BLAK, I:Scintilla, Ego Likeness, Mechanical Vein, Stoneburner, Eva X, Metamorph, Das Ich, and more. The festival will also be host to a drag queen show hosted by Onyx Ondyx, sideshow performances, DJ club events, Q&A panels and presentations, over 100 vendors, and a live bats exhibit by NJ Batman. Dark Force Fest 2024 spans two stages at the Sheraton Parsippany in Parsippany, NJ. Tickets are available now via EventBrite.





