



Having served in the ranks of extreme metal act Cradle of Filth and alt. rock band Mary and the Black Lamb, 2019’s Martyr signaled the solo album debut of Canadian multi-instrumentalist Lindsay Schoolcraft, earning her a Juno Award nomination in the process. Now, she has turned her focus toward her love of electric harp and lush string arrangements on her new album; once again collaborating with Rocky Gray (original drummer for Evanescence), Worlds Awaydraws on her past work with a more acoustic and classical mindset, with various tracks featuring additional programming by orchestral composer Spencer Creaghan and Viola by Celtibeerian’s Dagda. “Since my teens I’ve always wanted to record some form of an acoustic album, but I didn’t want it to be predictable with acoustic guitar or piano,” Schoolcraft states, explaining that she’d stripped her heavier material down to the harp while working on improving her skills; she also comments that the COVID-19 lockdowns enabled her to focus on the record to an almost obsessive degree. Calling it a labor of love, growth, and reflection, she concludes by saying, “Worlds Away is my gift to the fans during this year of struggle and uncertainty. I may not be able to perform for you in person, but I am able to send you this album as a reminder that we wont be Worlds Away for much longer.”







The album marks Schoolcraft’s tenth anniversary as a solo recording artist, with an IndieGoGo Campaign currently under way to help finance the recording and production. Perks from the campaign include the album in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, T-shirts, and lyric sheets, with harp string necklaces sold out. Produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Tyler Williams at Monolithic Productions, Worlds Away is due for release on October 9 via Cyber Proxy Records.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)