



Following the October 2019 release of her album Martyr, Canadian gothic rock and metal artist and former Cradle of Filth keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft has anonounced a new collaboration with Gaia Guarda, vocalist/harpist of symphonic metal band Uriel. Having a long friendship with Guarda, Schoolcraft states that “It was an honor to finally work on a song with Gaia since we have been wanting to do so for almost a decade now.” The track, titled “I Didn’t Break,” will be featured on Guarda’s upcoming solo debut album, Anatony of Fear, with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray also contributing to the song; Gray, along with producer Tyler Williams of Monolithic Productions, also worked extensively on Schoolcraft’s Martyr album. Citing the subgenres of darkwave, trip-hop, neo-classical, and witch house as inspirations to the song, Schoolcraft concludes, “If you’re a fan of electronic music, this song is totally for you!” Guarda’s Anatomy of Fear is now being funded via IndieGoGo, now standing at 78% with six days left as of the publication of this article; she states that “I Didn’t Break” will be sent to backers who contribute $10 or more on May 4.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)