Lindemann returns with new single, music video featuring Haftbefehl





Three years after the band’s highly acclaimed Skills in Pills debut, Lindemann – the project of Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann and PAIN’s Peter Tägtgren – has released a new single and music video for the track “Mathematik.” Unlike previous material released by the band, the new single is performed in the singer’s native German, with guest accompaniment provided by Kurdish/German rapper Haftbefehl, set to a bouncy hip-hop track that finds the project exploring a wider range of styles beyond its past industrial/metal sound. The track was co-written by Till Lindemann with Benjamin Bazzazian – a.k.a. Benny Blanco – and Peter Tägtgren’s son Sebastian. “Mathematik” is now available to purchase via iTunes and Amazon, with the track appearing in four different mixes by Olsen Involtini.







Till Lindemann recently appeared as a guest vocalist on “Let’s Go” off A Million Degrees, the latest album from his Rammstein bandmate Richard Z. Kruspe’s own project Emigrate. Rammstein is reportedly completing work on the group’s long awaited seventh album, the first of new material since 2009’s Liebe ist Für Alle Da.

Lindemann

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Haftbefehel

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Vertigo Berlin/Universal Music Group

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)