Liars unveils new music video from latest album





Liars has released a video for “Murdrum” from the album Titles with the Word Fountain, which was recorded simultaneously with TFCF and explores similar themes in a more “playful” manner. Founding member Angus Andrew calls the video, directed by Australian filmmaker and photographer Riley Blakeway and shot in the Australian bush, “beautifully cinematic and horrifyingly evocative,” adding that it “really freaks me out.” Titles with the Word Fountain is available now on CD and digital formats, with a vinyl edition due out November 2 via Mute Records. The band is currently on tour in Australia, with tour dates available via the Liars website.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)