



After a wait of more than two years, Level 2.0 has returned with a brand new EP to mark the electronic act’s fifteenth overall release. Now available digitally via Bandcamp, Dimensions is the band’s third consecutive EP after the 2017 Resurgence album, continuing founder Mike J. Hoffman’s blend of pulse-pounding EBM beats, danceable EDM textures, and striking synthpop melodies. Released on November 27, the EP was accompanied by a music video for the title track; the EP features an additional four tracks, all produced and mastered by Hoffman.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)