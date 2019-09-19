



Long heralded for his innovations in remixing and music production, as well as being one of the leading pioneers in dub music, Lee “Scratch” Perry has announced a companion album to his critically acclaimed Rainford, released in May of this year. Co-produced by fellow legend Adrian Sherwood, Heavy Rain offers a series of radical bass heavy reinventions of the original tapes, along with several original tracks created by the duo. The album is notable for featuring several guest performers, including ambient music luminary and producer Brian Eno offering up a heavily processed rendition of the “Makumba Rock” retitled “Here Come the Warm Dreads” as a nod to Eno’s 1974 solo debut. Additionally, trombonist Vin Gordon, best known for his work on numerous classics including Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Exodus, appears on multiple tracks.







Heavy Rain is due for release on December 6, 2019 via On-U Sound in CD, digital, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp, where a stream of the track “Enlightened” is available to preview. A music video for the track has also been released, featuring artwork by Petre Harris, along with footage from his 2003 Higher Powers feature, and animation by Llyr Williams and Eranga Sanjeewa.







Today also marks the beginning of Lee “Scratch” Perry’s latest tour in Minneapolis, MN; the tour continues throughout the U.S. until October 30 in Seattle, WA. He will then subsequently perform a small series of U.K. dates at the tail end of November; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the artist’s website.

Lee “Scratch” Perry

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

Adrian Sherwood

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

Brian Eno

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

On-U Sound

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)