



Scheduled for release on September 1 via his own Læbel imprint, Claus Larsen has announced his latest outing as Leæther Strip, titled World Molæster. Dedicated to Larsen’s husband Kurt Grünewald, World Molæster follows in the classic Leæther Strip style with sounds ranging from hard hitting dance floor bombast to darkly arranged scariness, with some of Larsen’s most personal lyrics – “dark, but always with a glimpse of hope.” Larsen further goes on to say, “Music is powerful. It can change lives, give comfort and relief. It saved me many times. It gives me peace,” as well as some words of gratitude to his fans for keeping Leæther Strip going for three decades; “What a journey it has been so far. So many amazing people has crossed my path during this time.”







World Molæster will be available digitally via Bandcamp, with a CD eco pack limited to 999 copies, a plastic foldout tour edition limited to 999 copies, and a cassette version limited to 299 copies. Pre-orders for the album are available now. A promo video for the album track “Erdbeermund” was released earlier this month. In addition, Leæther Strip will be performing a 30th Anniversary Tour throughout Europe and the U.K., with dates scheduled in October and November; a full listing can be found via the band’s Facebook profile.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)