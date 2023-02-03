



It has been nearly five years since Paul Ion Barker brought us new material under the guise of Lead into Gold, although the man has certainly kept busy with live performances, DJ gigs, building effects and synth modules in Malekko Heavy Industry Corporation, and more. Now, the man has signed with Canadian imprint Artoffact Records for his latest effort, titled The Eternal Present, which marks the band’s third album. Written, produced, and mixed by Barker, the album further explores the man’s signature bass-driven industrial/rock style, with the album’s opening title track now available as a preview of what The Eternal Present has in store. Following up on 2018’s The Sun Behind the Sun, the album is due for release via Artoffact Records on April 21; with today, February 3, marking Bandcamp Friday, The Eternal Present can now be pre-ordered in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.









Lead into Gold/Paul Ion Barker

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)