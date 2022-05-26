



Steven Archer has earned a formidable reputation in the goth/industrial world not only as a versatile and powerful musician, but also as an author, visual artist, and creator of music videos. Now, his prowess with the latter field extends to an even wider musical scope as he has co-directed the video for “Uroboros,” the latest effort from progressive rock icon Alan Parsons; the first single from the legendary artist’s forthcoming From the New World, the song features a guest performance by STYX vocalist/guitarist Tommy Shaw, with music and lyrics written by Parsons with Todd Cooper and noted musician, graphic designer, and apologist Doug Powell. Having also edited and created artwork for “Uroboros,” Archer incorporated visual elements from the musicians’ previous works to expound on the song’s themes, stating that he “had a blast doing it.” Working with director/producer Trinity Houston, he explains his involvement, “I got the job via a friend who knows one of the guys in the band. He passed on it, but sent him some of my videos and then put us in touch with each other. It’s a huge deal to me, as The Alan Parsons Project was one of my three favorite bands when I was a kid – I even used a sample from one of their songs as the main theme in my last single, ‘Contracting Iris.'”







From the New World follows up on 2019’s The Secret, which had been Parsons’ first new album in 15 years; along with the aforementioned Tommy Shaw, Todd Cooper, and Doug Powell, the album will also feature performances by David Pack (ex-Ambrosia), James Durbin (American Idol), Jeff Kollman (Mogg/Way, Dukes of the Orient), and legendary blues/rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa. Due to arrive on July 15 via Frontiers Music Srl, From the New World will be released in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, as well as in a CD/DVD package, and a collector’s box set, with pre-orders available now. Along with his own musical output, Parsons is best known for his involvement as a producer and engineer on such classics as The Beatles’ Abbey Road and Let It Be, Pink Floyd’s Atom Heart Mother and The Dark Side of the Moon, and Ambrosia’s eponymous 1975 debut. He was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contributions to the arts in 2021.

Steven Archer/Stoneburner

Alan Parsons

Frontiers Music SRL

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)