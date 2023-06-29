



Precious Child continues to use her music to combat attitudes and actions against the LGBTQ+ community as “VILENCE” marks her latest release. The accompanying video presents a vision in which the tables are literally turned, with queer gangs taking forceful action against hate groups and fascist ideals; “Because 2023’s Pride Month has been crushed with endless hate crimes and bigoted laws,” the artist explains, “I release this furious plea for queer people to defend themselves,” taking inspiration from groups like Bash Back!, A.A.R.F., and Pride was a Riot. She continues, “My lyrics ask the question: ‘What will you do when your friends are in the ground?'” Directed, filmed, and edited by Precious Child, the video for “VILENCE” was released on June 23, concluding with the epigraph, “My love, when being queer is criminal, we shall do great crimes.” The song serves as the first single from the forthcoming Tranarchist Antistar album, which follows up the AR-15s For Transgender Teens debut and its supplementary EPs, 2023’s T E R R O R being the last of the cycle. Tranarchist Antistar is expected to be released this Fall.





Precious Child

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)