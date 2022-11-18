



Among the many artists who celebrated the spooky season with a Halloween release was Miss Trezz – the alter-ego of musician, makeup artist, and actress Tiffany Trezzo. Now, the dark pop singer/songwriter proves that she truly is the “Devil’s Daughter” with the reveal of an accompanying music video, in which Miss Trezz derives inspiration from a near death experience; working with cinematographer Steven Rosales, she traverses a dark forest draped in a black gown, presenting a gothic horror tale of “a girl’s transformation from human to embodying her fate of being the devil’s spawn.” Following up on September’s “Ugly” single, “Devil’s Daughter” was co-written and produced by Bec Hollcraft (BECCA, Contracult), and was mixed and mastered by Travis “Svart” Bacon (Contracult); released on October 29, the single is now available via Bandcamp.









Miss Trezz/Tiffany Trezzo

Website, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Contracult

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)