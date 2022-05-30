



From the onset, Dracula Party has demonstrated a profound affinity for the aesthetics of ’80s horror, and now takes that obsession to a new level with the music video for “Scared to Death,” the last track off the Seattle electro band’s Video Wasteland debut. The video arrives with the announcement from Vinegar Syndrome of a Blu-ray release for the cult classic Scared to Death, released in 1980 and directed by indie horror filmmaker William Malone, with the video included as a special feature; as such, the video for “Scared to Death” is fashioned in the style of classic movie tie-ins, combining restored footage from the original film with the band performing as a loving tribute to Malone and his film. Directed and edited by front man Byron C. Miller, himself an accomplished indie horror filmmaker, the concept for “Scared to Death” preceded its inclusion on the Blu-ray, with Miller explaining, “I thought it would be really cool to do an old school video with footage from the movie intercut with the band rocking out. I saw that William Malone was doing a restoration of his film and immediately reached out with the idea. Thankfully, Malone loved the song and proceeded to send me a treasure trove of restored footage to choose from! After sending the completed video to Malone, he was so impressed he recommended to the Vinegar Syndrome team that it be included on this new release! It’s like a horror nerd’s dream come true!”







The video for Dracula Party’s “Scared to Death” premiered on Friday, May 27, coinciding with Vinegar Syndrome’s release of the Scared to Death Blu-ray. Malone’s first full-length feature, the sci-fi/horror film had largely been relegated to VHS until now, with the movie now presented ina 4K digital restoration from the original 16mm negative, along with the music video and several exclusive featurettes. Vinegar Syndrome is also offering the Blu-ray in a special edition with an embossed slipcover limited to 5,000 copies, available to purchase via the company’s website. As stated, “Scared to Death” was the concluding track on Dracula Party’s debut album, Video Wasteland, released on October 1, 2021 and available via Bandcamp.









Dracula Party/Byron C. Miller

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Vinegar Syndrome

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram

William Malone

Website, Facebook, Instagram, IMDB



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)