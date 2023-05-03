



Michael Ciravolo has brought forth a wide range of talents to contribute to Beauty in Chaos, with electro/rock and new wave artist Julian Shah-Tayler now entering to helm the dark alternative collective’s latest single. “Kiss Me (Goodbye)” presents the band’s first single of 2023, following the Halloween cover of Concrete Blonde’s “Bloodletting,” and featuring Shah-Tayler on vocals and synths to give the song a more glam and post-rock energy, aided by the live drums of Pete Parada (Face to Face, The Offspring). Having listened to the singer’s solo material after some remixes for the band’s Further Behind the Veil, Ciravolo explains, “I felt he had an entirely unique voice and captivation stage presence, so I jumped at the chance to work with him on a song!” Shah-Tayler adds that he’s “honored” to work with Ciravolo and producer Michael Rozon, calling the song “Romantic and slightly dark, without straying too far into the irretrievable goth realm,” similar to his own style with The Singularity. Shah-Tayler has worked with the likes of David J (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets), Joaquin Phoenix, Siobhan Fahey (Bananarama, Shakespears Sister), Lana Del Ray, and also fronts the Depeche Mode tribute band Strangelove.











The accompanying video for “Kiss Me (Goodbye)” was directed by regular Beauty in Chaos collaborator Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films. “We both decided we wanted it to be more than just a band-performance video,” Shah-Tayler states, with Ciravolo crediting the singer for the video’s narrative; “Since the lyrics are about the dissolution of a relationship,” the singer continues, “it felt appropriate to me to bring in the exquisite Eva Strangelove – burlesque dancer and my lissome love – to play the role of my temptress and heart wrecker in an improvised sci-fi Lynchian narrative of loss and rejection.” Ciravolo adds that working with Cordero is “almost second-nature for us,” with the video shot on location at CinePacks Studios in Los Angeles. Rounding out the band in the video are bassist Tish Ciravolo and drummer Dirk Doucette.

Released today, May 3, “Kiss Me (Goodbye)” is now available via 33.3 Music Collective on Bandcamp.

Beauty in Chaos/33.3 Music Collective

Julian Shah-Tayler

Industrialism Films

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)