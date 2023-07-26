



Raphael Colantonio and Ava Gore continue to immerse listeners in their own dystopian visions as the pair has unveiled the latest Weird Wolves single and an A.I. animated music video. Wrought with darkly vibrant rhythms, elegant and energetic vocal harmonies, and even a bit of funky slap bass, “Rage” pursues themes of human biology being unable to keep up with technology “in ways that separate us more and more from each other, leading to frustration and rage.” Not unlike the band’s Weird West video game soundtrack or even past singles like “Nightmares” and “Dancing in Hell,” “Rage” addresses societal decay with Weird Wolves stating, “Our desires for validation meet the greed of advertisers,” the song serving as an anthem to “rage against the status quo.” Written by Colantonio with Patrick Montier, and produced by Marcus Vilano, “Rage” marks Weird Wolves’ fourth single of 2023.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)