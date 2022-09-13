



Ty Oliver continues to pursue his own melodic synth-laden path with Raygun Romance as he reveals the music video for his latest single, “Make It Last.” As Oliver explains, the song is “written from the perspective of someone losing grip and falling deeper down the rabbit hole,” inspired by a friend of his who struggled with and ultimately succumbed to drug addiction. As with Oliver’s preceding “Adore You” single, the corresponding video for “Make It Last” was shot and directed by Marie Ilene and features burlesque performer and pinup model Miss Spent Youth; in addition to the music and his performance in the video, Oliver also provided editing and B-roll footage. “Make It Last” is also available to stream on Spotify, and marks the third Raygun Romance single of 2022, after the aforementioned “Adore You” and “Let It Go.”





Raygun Romance

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Miss Spent Youth

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)