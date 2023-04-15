



In the four years since the band’s foundation, Los Angeles-based industrial and alt. metal act ODDKO has loudly spat in the face of a shallow society obsessed with consumerism, commercialism, commodification, and now censorship. Presented by way of an epic music video, directed and edited by founder/front man Giovanni Bucci, “Censorship” challenges the double standards of modern society’s irrationally selective practices to censor content; “they shift parameters based on their agenda,” Bucci says, referring to governments and individuals “driven by the desire to promote a particular ideology at a given time.” As in the lyrics, the hyperkinetic cyberpunk-inspired video touches on the portrayal of sex and violence, specifically the incongruity between male and female nudity, and the leniency with which violent content is treated.







“Censorship” was released on Friday, April 14 and is available via Bandcamp and Spotify. The single marks the first new material from ODDKO since the September 2022 release of “Kitty Girl,” with a remix of the track by Aesthetic Perfection and a remix of “D4TM” by The Silverblack also released in the interim; the latter remix and the original song were featured on ODDKO’s Digital Gods EP in 2020. The band states that several new songs and collaborations are currently in the works.

Besides ODDKO, Giovanni Bucci has worked as a motion designer and animator under the name of Void N’Disorder on such titles as RoboCop (2017), Beauty and the Beast, Star Trek: Beyond, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Star Trek: Picard; he has also directed videos for KoRn, Dave Santana, and Fleshgod Apocalypse.





