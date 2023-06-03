



The industrial scene is always shaken to its core when tragedy strikes one of its own, as was the case this past May when a car accident sent Cyanotic and Glitch Mode Recordings founder Sean Payne to the hospital and claimed the life of his wife Anastasia “Staci” Payne. The outpouring of love and support was immense, with a GoFundMe campaign initiated by friend and band mate David Kultgen to assist Payne with his recovery, and now with fellow Chicago luminaries GoFight presenting a new single dedicated to him, titled “Machine Rock.” The latest track from GoFight founder Jim Marcus’ ongoing MekaDisko album campaign, the song presents a more glitch and guitar-laden sound that is true to the band’s established electroscuzz sound, but with a decidedly tougher edge that pays homage to Payne’s work with Cyanotic, RoboHop, and the numerous acts he has remixed and/or co-produced. Aiding Marcus on this track is Jane Jensen as the “voice of the MekaDisko,” with “Machine Rock” now available via Bandcamp as a name-your-price item, with proceeds to go toward supporting Sean Payne and the Glitch Mode Family; GoFight also encourages listeners to “buy something new or something you don’t have from Cyanotic.”







This is the seventh single from the album, following “DirtyFuckingPretty,” “Ghosts of the Earth,” “Out of the Fire,” “Freestate,” “Icarus,” and “Dead Girl,” all of which have been released over the last three years; along with a series of A.I.-assisted visual art and music videos to make for an immersive audiovisual extravaganza, MekaDisko is the follow-up to GoFight’s Tokyo Sexwale in 2018, and the 2019 Anthem covers record.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)