



Friday, May 27 saw the release of “In Consequence,” the latest single from electro/EBM act Silver Walks, and the second to signal the impending arrival of a new full-length album. As founder Daniel McCullough continues his pursuit of more sophisticated production and songwriting, the song features lyrics and vocals by Marc Heal (Cubanate, C-Tec), mixed by the legendary John Fryer (Black Needle Noise, Stabbing Westward, Nine Inch Nails, etc.); in addition, the EP showcases a set of remixes provided by the likes of Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly, Conjure One), Sonic Groove artist MAEDON, Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip, Klutæ), and Sean Payne (Cyanotic, ConformCo), all mastered by Eric Oehler (Null Device, Klack) at his Submersible Studios.







“In Consequence” follows the April release of “Tear Me Down,” both introducing the forthcoming Various Positions full-length album, due to appear on June 10 via Distortion Productions. Additional guest appearances on the record include Stella Soleil (DubWitch), Coral (Scere), Tim Heireth (The Lonely Death, Brand New Idol), Gaby Marie (EVA X), guitarist James Zagorski (Life Cried, Panic Lift), violinist Ryan Mast, with additional production assistance behind the scenes provided by Dan Evans (GoFight, Chemlab, Lashes) and Steven Archer (Stoneburner, Ego Likeness). An earlier version of the opening track “Lantern” was released as a single in June 2020. Silver Walks also plans to conduct a tour in ther Eastern and Midwestern United States in the approaching months.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)