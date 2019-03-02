Latest single from Black Needle Noise featuring Chris Connelly





No stranger to collaboration, Chris Connelly has now lent his voice to producer/musician John Fryer’s Black Needle Noise for the project’s latest single, “I’ll Give You Shape.” Available as a “name-your-price” item on Bandcamp and premiering on Post-Punk.com , the publication compares the track to David Bowie’s pairing with Brian Eno during the late ’90s, specifically citing albums like 1. Outside and Earthling. According to Fryer, he was put in touch with Connelly via mutual friend Marija Buljeta, stating that he’d been listening to his records for “a very long time” and that it was “a great pleasure working with Chris.” Furthermore, Connelly comments that he was “humbled to write and sing for this incredible music,” going on to explain his love for the collaborative process, “Someone else’s sounds and melodies will push me into different atmospheres and moods, it’s like walking through someone else’s private home. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted as it can only ever strengthen me as a writer.”







Perhaps best known for his membership in MINISTRY and Revolting Cocks, Chris Connelly has been a fixture of the underground industrial/rock scene, working with bands as diverse as KMFDM, Pigface, Die Warzau, and The Final Cut; most recently, he appears on the latest album by Front Line Assembly, Wake Up the Coma. As well, he’s been a primary member of such bands as The Damage Manual, Cocksure, Malekko, and Bells into Machines, as well as an accomplished solo artist; his latest solo album, Bloodhounds was released in November 2018 via Armalyte Industries.

“I’ll Give You Shape” is the latest in Black Needle Noise’s current run of singles following the Lost in Reflections album; other vocalists contributing to these tracks include Beca, Antic Clay, Yvette Winkler, Fakeba, and Betty X. The latter will be joining John Fryer onstage at the Phil “Phildo” Owen’s showcase at this year’s SXSW, taking place on March 14 in Austin, TX; this marks the live debut of Black Needle Noise.

Black Needle Noise

Chris Connelly

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)