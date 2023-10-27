



Fans of the current waves of industrial/metal should take note of James Hammontree as he is steadily rising to become one of the scene’s most vibrant talents; having recently toured as a member of Greg Puciato’s live band, he has now unveiled his latest single under the moniker of Black Magnet, titled “Birth.” Complete with the “Desert Boots” B-side, this marks the first new material from the project since the June 2022 release of the Body Prophecy sophomore album, with the new songs representing a shift for Hammontree toward a more organic iteration of his mechanized sonic assault; now a fully-fledged band consisting of Hammontree on guitar and vocals, lead guitarist Ryne Bratcher, Eric Gorman on synth and vocals, and drummer Jared Branson, “Birth” and “Desert Boots” retain the heavily synthetic sounds of Black Magnet’s past material, now compounded with the influence of ’90s metal, “with equal devotion to danceable industrial rhythms and intense electronic thunder.” Now available on Bandcamp, the “Birth” single was produced and mixed by Black Magnet and Mycal Soto, and mastered by Collin Jordan; the band has also shared the stage with Twin Tribes, Author and Punisher, Gatecreeper, and Code Orange, with more live dates to be announced soon.





Black Magnet

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)