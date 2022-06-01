



With the duo’s Singularity album steadily approaching, along with a tour of Germany supporting OMD, Stefanie Ku and Conrad Schuman have revealed their latest single under the moniker of Beautiful Machines. According to the band, the genesis of “Baum Baum” began during a three-month writing hiatus, during which time Ku and Schuman visited Hansa Studios in Berlin, where such great albums as U2’s Achtung Baby, Iggy Pop’s The Idiot and Lust For Life, Depeche Mode’s Songs of Faith and Devotion, and David Bowie’s legendary “Berlin trilogy” were created; the song’s title acts as a play on words, with the word “Baum” literally translating to “tree,” to evoke an image of nature and peace, while the booming techno bass and the double-hit of the word relates contradictorily to the numerous unexploded bombs leftover from World War II, still posing a potential threat to Berlin even today. Along with this juxtaposition of opposite outlooks, the band also refers to the supposedly unbreakable codes the Germans utilized via Enigma Machines during WWII, the overarching themes of broken communication in the midst of the interconnectivity of the world leading to scarcer dialogue between people with differing opinions, “which can ultimately lead to complete breakdown in communication, disinformation, and programmed behavior – perhaps even war if we aren’t careful.”







Released today, June 1, “Baum Baum” marks the third single from the forthcoming Singularity album, following “Control” and “Survive,” and is available to stream/purchase now via these major digital outlets. The album is expected to be released this summer via Republic of Music. As previously stated, Beautiful Machines will be the support act for OMD for the band’s Souvenir tour of Germany. Beginning on July 31 and concluding on August 7, a full listing of dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)