



Skynd and Father continue to carve their names into the proverbial flesh of modern music, the pair’s brand of true crime music examining the most decrepit facets of human psychology and history. Today, August 7, sees the release of “Robert Hansen,” in which SKYND address the titular “Butcher Baker” who until his arrest and conviction in 1983 abducted, raped, and murdered at least 17 women in and around Anchorage, Alaska. As depicted in the accompanying music video, Hansen often hunted his victims in the woods, using a rifle and a knife, about which Skynd comments “I can’t think of any other serial killer who’s done that to the extent that Hansen did,” thus prompting the chorus refrain of “You better run, run, run…” His name in the media owes to his occupation as a baker, employed at his father’s bakery. Skynd considers Hansen to be one of the most evil serial killers in American history, yet one who seemingly does not get mentioned much… though perhaps for the better.







The video for “Robert Hansen” was directed by P.R. Brown and produced by Angique Wild, with cinematography by Lukas Graf. Co-written by the duo with Grayson Finley, and available digitally via Bandcamp, the single marks SKYND’s second of 2023, following the June release of “Edmund Kemper.” Additionally, SKYND will be embarkin gon a European tour this November, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available via the band’s website.







Hansen was apprehended after 17-year-old Cindy Paulson managed to escape him, her testimony ultimately aiding in the investigation of Alaska State Troopers and the FBI. He was sentenced to 461 years in prison without possibility of parole, with persistent health conditions leading to his death in August of 2014. The 2013 motion picture The Frozen Ground was based on the case, with Hansen portrayed by John Cusack, and Cindy Paulson by Vanessa Hudgens; Nicolas Cage starred as the lead investigator inspired by Detective Glenn Flothe of the Alaska State Troopers.





SKYND

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)