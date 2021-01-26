



Emerging from Belgium’s metal and dark electronic music scene is the Bulgarian industrial/metal act mvsic2mvrder2 with the release of the “BLöd” single. As the latest single from the band’s upcoming BlackGod EP, the title relates to the coming of Chernobog, the titular Slavic “Black God,” with the track showcasing the band’s blend of blackened metal riffs with gabber/hardcore techno beats and ritualistic vocal harmonies. Of the myth, the band explains that the Slavic people, “at the same time bless and curse under names of their Gods, respectively in the name of good One and evil One, saying that good things come from good God and evil comes from evil One.” A music video for “BLöd” has also been released, featuring an introductory narration by Charlene French, and a combination of footage shot in the U.S. by Austin French and in Europe by mvsic2mvrder2.











The “BLöd” single and video were released on January 22, with the single available to purchase on Bandcamp; it follows the “FällSilent” single released in November, with both tracks to appear on the BlackGod EP due for release on February 22.

Maintaining anonymity as mvsic2mvrder2, the artist behind the band

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)