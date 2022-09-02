



MiXE1’s Mike Evans has certainly had his hands full over the past two years helming his web series X-RL7; a combination of cyberpunk pixel art animation and music video showcase, the show has garnered considerable acclaim and featured some notable figures in the electro/industrial and underground alternative scenes as voice actors. Deviating from the primary narrative to introduce a new set of characters, “The Method” marks the series’ 20th episode, in which the titular character – a producer known as The Method – works with a budding trio known as Canvas Carnival; though set on performing at a local showcase, the band is spurned by the venue owner for being predictable and soulless, turning to The Method’s unorthodox – bordering on destructive – techniques to elicit a less sterile, more emotive sound and style.







Lending their voices to the characters in “The Method” are Andy Cizek (Monuments, Makari), David Dutton (genCAB), Avi Ghosh (Defy, Avi Ghosh, Art vs. Industry), Johnny Ciardullo (Carcosa), and Sasha Travis (AL1CE), with noted anime and video game voice actor Gianni Matragrano (Fallout: The Frontier, Memories, Lust From Beyond) as The Method. The episode’s featured song “Overdose of Emotion” was written and performed by Evans with Cizek, with programming and sound design provided by Dutton, mixed and mastered by Will Carlson.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)